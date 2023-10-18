Mary Duggan, Australia & Thurles

Melbourne, Australia and formerly Ard Mhuire, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Mike King, parents Maisie and Mick Duggan, sister Brid Lange and brother-in-law John Costello.

Mary will be sadly missed by her brother Jimmy, sisters Han, Carmel, Clare and Esther, sister-in-law Brid, brothers-in-law Ross, Rod and Ken, aunt Nell O’Brien, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Following cremation in Australia.

Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Saturday 21st October at 11am.

Burial of Ashes afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.