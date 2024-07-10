Mary Doughan Nee Tynan, Cloughjordan & Tullaroan

Silverhills View, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary & late of Gaulstown, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny .

Suddenly & Peacefully at home on 9th July 2024. Predeceased by her beloved parents Patrick & Eileen Tynan. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Micheal & cherished family Aisling, Patrick, Liam, Stephen, Michael & Brian. Son in law Joe, daughters in law Kate, Jennifer, Máire, Cathriona & Rachel. Grandchildren Jack, Sam, Ruth, Louis, Alice, Rìan & Cròia, Sisters Frances, Josephine, Rose & Eileen. Brothers William, Dan & Edward. aunts & uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, her work colleagues from both the Palliative Care Team & Dean Maxwell home Roscrea. Cousins relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at home in SilverHills View (E53 NP59) Friday from 3pm to 8pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church Moneygall on Saturday for Requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the church grounds of Ss. Michael & John’s Church Cloughjordan.

House private to family & friends outside of reposing times.