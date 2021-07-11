Mary Dolan nee Mooney, Nenagh

Abbeyville, Lorrha, Nenagh.

Died, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family on July 10th.

Pre-deceased by her son Alan and husband Fintan, she will be sadly missed by her three sons David, Colm and Brian, daughter-in-law Sinead, soon to be daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers, sisters, brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, her five grandchildren Emma, Alex, Cillian, Ross and Ruby, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence, for family and friends, on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to Rathcabbin Church on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Oncology (Cancer Care Unit) Portiuncula Hospital.

Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence