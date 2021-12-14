Mary Dillon nee Mackey, Clonmel

Redmondstown, Clonmel and formerly Powerstown Clonmel.

Mary passed away unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital on Sunday morning, December 12th.

She is pre-deceased by her daughter Eileen (Anderson) and brothers Tommy and Jimmy.

Beloved mother of Patricia, Michael, Janet and Thomas, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael (Mackey) sister Bridie (Phelan), grandchildren Thomas, Brian, Nicola, Debbie, Christopher, Roisín, Teresa, Jessica, Robert, Paige and Kenny, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com.

Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CondonsFuneralDirectors.

