Mary Delaney née Fennessy, Toomevara

The Malt House, Lismore, Toomevara, Nenagh.

Mary passed away peacefully, after a long illness, in the wonderful care of the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, predeceased by her son Pádraig, brothers Tomás and Pádraig, sisters Sr. Kathleen, Breda, Josie and Maireád,

Deeply regretted by her loving family, beloved mother of Margaret Mary (O’Dwyer), John, Siobhán (Barry), Tomás and Kevin, adored grandmother of Eddie, Ciarán, Sinéad and Emma. She will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Michael and John, sister-in-law Mary (Fennessy) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and close friends.

Funeral departing Ryan’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Ballinree for funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Mary’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.