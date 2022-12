Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle’s funeral home Urlingford on Monday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.