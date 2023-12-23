Mary Delaney, Ballinaclough

Mary Delaney

Monaquil, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

The death has occurred of Mary Delaney Monaquil Ballinaclough Nenagh & late of Gulfport Mississippi and Lemoore & Watsonville California USA. Peacefully on 22nd Dec 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved parents Mary & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Tony, sisters Alice & her husband John and Julie & her partner Johnny. Niece Fiona & her husband Eddie and nephew John & his wife Miriam. Grand niece Aoibhín & grand nephews Oisìn, Cillían, Diarmuid, Cathal & Cein. Cousins relatives neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at Monaquil (E45 KV96) this Saturday from 3 O’c to 7 o’c. Remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Sunday (Christmas Eve) for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. Livestream details will follow shortly. Burial afterwards in Killaneve Graveyard. “ Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice”