Mary Darmody (nee McGill), Clonmel & Roscrea

Cherrymount, Clonmel and late of Roscrea Co. Tipperary.

3rd September 2022 peacefully at her residence.

(Wife of the late Terry Darmody).

Sadly missed by her loving children Maranne, Aidan, Pádraig and Oonagh, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Mary’s Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Wednesday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Family Flowers only donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

House Private on Wednesday morning Please.