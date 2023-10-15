Mary Daly (née Moore), Nenagh

Mary Daly (née Moore)

Gortlandroe Nenagh & late of Newcastlewest Co.Limerick

Unexpectedly and suddenly at home on Thursday, 12th October 2023.

Beloved wife of the late William. Will be deeply missed by her devoted and heartbroken family – daughter Noreen & sons William & Michael, grandchildren Michael, Alan, Nicole, Emma, Sophie, Ryan & Laura and her great grandchildren, son in law Tony, daughter in law Lynn, sister in law, nieces, nephews, her wonderful friend Timmy, relatives, neighbours and great friends, especially Mary.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5. o’c to 6:30 o’c. Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c. Those who cannot attend can view this Mass on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.