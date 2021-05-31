Mary Cummins nee Boilson, Two-Mile-Borris

Grawn, Two-Mile-Borris

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her son Patrick and her great grandson Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas, Martin, Jimmy and Billy, daughters Marie, Margaret, Angela, Catherine and Anne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Willie and Paul, sisters Kitty and Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday morning to arrive in St. James’ Church, Two-Mile-Borris at 11 o’clock for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.

Family flowers only. House strictly private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence