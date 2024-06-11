Mary Corcoran nee Shaughnessy, Borrisokane

The Terrace, Borrisokane.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, in her 95th year.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Maurice, her sister Eileen and brothers Seamus and Jack.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Joan, her sons Gerard, Maurice and Paul, her brother Pat and sister Peg, sister in law, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to SS Peter and Paul’s Church Borrisokane arriving at 3 pm for Mass at 3:15pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s Mass will be livestreamed on http://www.borrisokane.ie