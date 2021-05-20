Mary Corbett (nee Tobin), Kilsheelan

Mary Corbett (nee Tobin)

Gortbrack and formerly Kilnoracey, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Mary passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family, under the care of the wonderful staff at the Mater Private Hospital, Cork on Wednesday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband Tim and recently by her sister Carmel (Duggan), she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Elaine, son Michael, brother John, grandchildren Aideen, Eimear, Michael, Tim and Ella, daughter-in-law Sinéad, sisters-in-law Ita, Pat, Ann and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law John and Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephew and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Saturday at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook page or on You Tube.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

