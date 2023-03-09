Mary Cooney née Garrett, Limerick and Rossmore

College View Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick and formerly of Rossmore, Clonoulty. Ex Campbells Catering.

Mary died unexpectedly, on March 8th 2023.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Nora and Helen, son Martin, grandchildren Joe, Molly, Tom, Isaac, Freya and Oliver, sons-in-law Brendan and Paul, daughter-in-law Antoinette, brothers Jim and Pat, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her brother Mick.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Friday from 3.30pm to 50pm.

Mary’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am with funeral afterwards to Rossmore Cemetery, Clonoulty arriving at 2.30pm approx.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

House strictly private, please.