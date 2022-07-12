Mary Condon (née Moloney), Ballymacarby, Waterford

Halfway House, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford

On Tuesday 12th July 2022. Predeceased by her husband Billy, grandson Fergus Condon, son-in-law Jerry O’Shea, brothers Tom and Paddy Moloney and sister Joan Hally. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tony and Joe, daughter Bridget, daughters-in-law Eileen and Nuala, grandchildren Will, Elena, Aidan and Emma, great grandchildren Luke, Robyn, Seán, Aoife, Daithí and Mollaí, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 13th July, from 7:30p.m to 9:30p.m.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, 14th July, at 11a.m in St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.