Mary Colbert nee Hally, Ardfinnan

Castleview, Ardfinnan

Mary passed peacefully in her 89th year in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge nursing home Cahir. Predeceased by her husband John. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Catherine, nieces Mary, Catherine and Olivia, nephew Vincent, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to arrive The Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan at 7.30pm.

Requiem on Monday at 11.30 am followed by burial in the churchyard, Newcastle.