Mary Clifford (nee Loughnane), Nenagh & Thurles

Ballygraigue, Nenagh & late of Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Peacefully at Nenagh Manor Nursing home on 19/3/2022.

Predeceased by her husband Ger. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Frances & son Garrett. Grandsons Sam, Jack & Isaac, daughter in law Michelle, brother Seamus, Sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, the management and staff at Nenagh Manor, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.