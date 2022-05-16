Mary Cleary, Clonmel

Croan Upper, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Co Waterford.

15th May 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. (Predeceased by her partner Jim Cooney).

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Kate and Ann, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in Rathgormack Cemetery Co Waterford.

The Family request mask to be worn