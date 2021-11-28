Mary Christine ‘Chris’ Marron, Cherrymount & Clonmel

Mary Christine ‘Chris’ Marron

Cherrymount and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6.30-7.30pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown arriving at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11 o’clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Irish heart Foundation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence