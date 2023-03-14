Mary (Catherine) Rockett née Mc Shane, Carrick-on-Suir

Greenhill Close, Carrick-on-Suir,

Mary died peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and support of the wonderful staff at the Oak Ward University Hospital Waterford,

Mary will be greatly missed by her loving husband Paddy, her Children Shane, Alan and Patrick, sister Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Oisin and Odhran, daughter-in-laws Gemma, Sarah and Catherine, nephews Matthew, nieces, great friends, relatives and friends. May Mary rest in peace.

Mary will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral home Carrick on Suir on Wednesday the 15th March from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Thursday the 16th March for requiem mass at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.