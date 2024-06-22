Mary Carey nee Fahey, Templederry

Dawsons Bog, Templederry, Nenagh and formerly of Grenane, Templederry.

Pre-deceased by her parents Edward and Annie and her brothers Eddie and Peter.

Unexpectedly, at her home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Ned, daughter Ann (Ryan), sons Eddie and Morgan, son in law Paul, daughters in law Marie and Orla, grandchildren Matthew, Luke, Shane, Emma, Eoin, Eva and Megan, brothers Tom, Jack, Joe, Dinny and Edward, sisters Eileen, Anna, Angela and Teresa, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch,on Sunday evening (23rd June) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry, on Monday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery.