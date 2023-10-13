Mary Cantillon nee Bonfield, Birdhill

Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary

12th October 2023 peacefully at U.H.L. surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Joe. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Bonfield, brothers Michael, James, Sean and Martin and her sister Margaret Healy. Sadly missed by her loving son Noel, daughters Mary (Hickey) and Margaret (Ryan), grandsons, Sean, Conor, Jack and Luke, sons-in-law, Cornelius (Nelius) Hickey, and Sean Ryan, sister-in-law Mary Bonfield, cousin Tom Kelly, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Sunday from 5 to 7 P.M. followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://m.twitch.tv/ballinahinch