Mary Cahill (Nee Gleeson), Cloughjordan & Nenagh

Kyle, Cloughjordan & formerly of Capparoe, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her family on May 27th 2024.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, her siblings Sean, Billy, Chris, Sally, Peggy, Kathleen & Esther, niece Deirdre & nephews Michael and Maidhc.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Margaret (O’Brien) & Donal. Son in law Nessan, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at SS. Michaels & Johns Church Cloughjordan on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish.

Followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

House Private Please.