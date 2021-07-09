Mary Byrne nee McLeish, Roscrea and Offaly

12 Sheehane, Roscrea and formerly of Dunkerrin, Co Offaly.

Died peacefully at home on July 8 surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Larry, daughters AnnMarie and Mary, brothers Billy, Tony and Matthew.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Sinead, son Laurence, sisters Betty, Phyliss, Rita and Una, brothers Jim, Pat, Johnny and Christy, grandchildren Georgia and Ollie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Mary’s Funeral Mass will be for family only. Private removal on Monday morning (travelling from Sheehane, down the Birr Rd., Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon (50 people only). Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.

