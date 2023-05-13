Mary Butler (Née Maher),

‘Stella Maris’, Bohernacrusha, and formerly of Beakstown, Holycross.

On May 13th 2023, peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

Mary, beloved wife of the late John, mother of the late baby Josephine and sister of the late Sr. Margaret, Kitty and Nellie.

Sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Jim, Margaret, Catherine, Teresa and John, sons-in-law Padraig, Brendan, T.J. and Seanie, daughters-in-law Angela and Margaret, grandchildren Jack, Katie, Matt, Fionn, Conn, Ross, Laura, Eoghan, Ronan, Oisín, Briaín, Ultan, Cormac, Tiernan, Aoife, Sean, Cillian, Jack, Grace and Kate, brothers Paddy, Mick and Tom, sisters Bridget O’Gorman and Joan Kinane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Mary Murphy’s residence, Killinan, Thurles (Eircode E41 X367) this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Holycross Abbey at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://www.churchservieces.tv/holycrossabbey followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.