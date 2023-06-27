Mary Butler née Horan, Fethard

Coolanure, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

June 26th 2023,(unexpectedly) in the loving care of the staff of St Josephs Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by her family.

Pre deceased by her husband Tom, her son PJ and her brothers Michael and Gay. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Carmel (Leavy), Noel, Ann (Leahy), Kieran, Fiona (Dungan) and Richard, fourteen grandchildren, her great grand-daughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Tom Horan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Wednesday 28th June from 4.30pm to 8.00pm (E91X2V9).

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday 29th June at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Funeral can be watched online at parishchurch.net