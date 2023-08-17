Mary Butler nee Hartnett, Roscrea

The Heaven, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her mother Kitty.

Mary Geraldine leaves behind a legacy of love and strength that will be forever cherished by her devoted husband Pat, her adoring son Eoghan, step-daughter Zoe, her father Brendan and her dear brothers Patrick, Gabriel and Enda. Mary Geraldine’s memory will also live on in the hearts of her extended family and countless friends, all whom were touched by her warmth and kindness.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed here: stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.