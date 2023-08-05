Mary Bridget Douglas (nee O’Shea), Birr, Co. Offaly

St. Judes, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joe and Nephew Michael John O’Shea.

Beloved Aunt of Liam and John O’Shea, Mary Loughnane ,Mary Anne Scales, Johnny and Paddy Hehir, Mary Nolan, Patricia Hayes, Sheila Ryan, John, Brendan and Michael Ryan, Sister in Law Maura Douglas. lovingly remembered by her Grand Nieces, Grand Nephews, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Saturday in St. Patrick’s Funeral home Dunkerrin (E53DY61) From 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 o’clock in St.Marys Church Dunkerrin (E53 YY15) followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Dunkerrin.

House strictly private please.