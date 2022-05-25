Mary Brennan Howlett, Clonmel

Sweet Briar, Thomas Street, Clonmel

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to Ss Peter & Paul’s church arriving at 10.50 for requiem mass at 11 followed by a private cremation service at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the heart or kidney associations of Ireland.

Funeral home private on Friday morning please.

Mary’s requiem mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul