Mary Bourke (nee Gleeson), Nenagh & Silvermines

Mary Bourke nee Gleeson

St. John’s Terrace, Nenagh and formerly of Garryard, Silvermines, May 6th 2021, in her 101st year, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Liam, daughter Mary (Moyles), her infant son James and grandson Adrian Moyles, loving mother of Josephine (Terry) Ryan, Christine (Tina) O’Meara and Paula McSherry. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law John, Martin, Jim and P.J., her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Eileen and Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives, carer Marion, kind neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Mary, will take place on Sunday 9th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12 o’clock, followed by burial, in Kilmore Cemetery (Silvermines), with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

