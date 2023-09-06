Mary Bonfield (nee Collins), Nenagh

Monaree, Nenagh, late of “Tara”, Gortlandroe and formerly of Carrigatoher.

September 6th 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean, her parents Sally and Mikey, her sister Margaret and brothers Eddie and Michael. Loving mother of Siobhán (O’Brien), John, Sally Ann (Hogan), Robert and Karl.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, brother Liam, sisters Colette and Anne, sons-in-law Brian and Michael, John’s partner Lolita, Robert’s partner Sarah, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Bunty Collins, Mary Collins and Mary Cantillon, brother-in-law Charlie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh (E45 KN95), from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful cate and attention that Mary received from the staff at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.