Mary Bergin nee Harty, Toomevara

Clonmore Ballymackey Toomevara & late of Lisnamoe.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the exceptional care of the staff at Nenagh General Hospital on June 22nd 2024.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan & cherished daughter Una and grandson Patrick (Downes).

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Claire (Downes), Michael, Brian, Tom, Anne, Sheila (Flaherty), Donal, John, Margaret (Foley), Sarah (Mulcahy) and Teresa (McCarthy), Sons in law Billy, Kieran, Donal, Denis and John, daughters in law Deirdre, Áine, Gabrielle and also by Ciara & Eimear. Her dear grandchildren Stephen, Damien, Aisling, Amy, Laura, Cillian, Sorcha, Cormac, Liam, Paraic, Ciara, Daniel, James, Mary, Matthew, Orla, Bríd, Sean, Aoife, Eoghan, Leanne, Cathal, Annemarie and great-grandchildren Molleigh & Dathai. Brother in law Bryan, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh Eircode (E45 KN93) , this Tuesday, from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Remains arriving to Ballinree Church Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Ballinree Graveyard.

The livestream can be viewed on the JJ Ryan Undertakers Facebook page.

Donations if desired to Nenagh Daycare Centre. House Private On Wednesday Morning Please.