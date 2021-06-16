Mary (Babs) Kelly nee Quigley

Knigh, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, June 16th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, loving mother of Alice (Flaherty) (Borrisokane), Tony, Eileen (U.K.), Martin, Sarah (Devaney), Michael (Isle of Wight) and John (U.K.). Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Kathleen and Nora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Mary, will take place on Friday 18th, departing her son Tony’s home at 12.30pm, (via Knigh Cross), to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, for Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service at htpps://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw or YouTube Puckane Church live.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence