Mary B Grace nee Leamy, Nenagh and Silvermines

Lissenhall, Nenagh and formerly of Ballygowan, Silvermines,

May 21st 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John, sister Kitty, brothers Denis, Sean and Francis, loving mother of Mary (O’Brien), Billy, Margaret (Egan), Sean, Kevin and Tony, Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Anthony and John, daughters-in-law Ann, Katherine, Marion and Martina, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Bridie Leamy, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Mary B will take place on Sunday, departing her son Kevin’s home at 11.50, to arrive for Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery (Ballycommon), with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

