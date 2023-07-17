Mary Ann Kitson nee McCarthy, Borrisokane

Finnoe Road, Borrisokane.

16th July 2023. Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her husband Pat, daughter Kathleen and son Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son-in-law George, grandchildren Alison , Harry, Leanne, Catherine, Pat, and Joe, great-grandchildren Kitson and Jude, sisters Elizabeth and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 10:45am for funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Nenagh Road.

The Mass will be livestreamed on churchcamlive.ie (borrisikaneparish)