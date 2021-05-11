Mary Ann Delahunty (nee Ryan), Silvermines

Mary Ann Delahunty Nee Ryan

Cooleen, Silvermines & late of Lackabrack, Silvermines. Peacefully surrounded by her family on May 11th at Milford Care Centre.

Pre-deceased by her beloved parents Pat & Margaret and sisters Joanie Hynes (London) and Peggy Gleeson (Borrisoleigh). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom and cherished daughter Patricia, grandchildren Caoimhe and Sean. Son in law John. Brothers in law John & Jim. Nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Mary Anne Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Her remains will leave her daughter Patricia’s home in Ballinaclough this Thursday at 11.30am, to arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines for Requiem mass at 12.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

