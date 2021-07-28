Martina Woods, Carrick on Suir

5 Villa Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died 26 July 2021.

Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Kitt.

Loving mother of Chole, brothers Michael, Kieran and Paul, sisters Margaret Ann and Catherine, sisters-in-law Leanne and Mary, brother-in-law Cathal, aunt-in-law Bessie, nephews Conor and Arron, nieces Ellie and Emma, uncle John, aunt Peggy, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir for Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be seen live on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

