Martina Ryan nee Cribbin, Roscommon and Clonmel

Ballyclare Court, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon & formerly of Monksgrange, Clonmel.

Died on the 2nd of September 2023 in the care of the wonderful staff in Roscommon Hospice.

She is sadly missed by her loving partner Joe, parents Tom & Marie, sister Claire and her husband James, brother Dermot and his wife Michelle, her adoring niece & nephew Niamh and Conor, Aunts, Uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home, Clonmel from 5.30 to 7.30pm on Monday.

Tina’s funeral will arrive at St. Molleran’s Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday for Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Churchtown cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/

Tina’s wish is for bright colours to be worn to celebrate her life.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, (Slatta, Kilglass, Co.Roscommon) or any family member . You can donate online if you wish https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/

House strictly private at all times.