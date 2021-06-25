Martin Sadlier, Cashel

Old Road and formerly of Gortnakellis, Cashel.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family only funeral Mass takes place in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla on Sunday at 11am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/martin-sadlier/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

