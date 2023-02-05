Martin Ryan, Thurles

Moynetemple, Moyne, Thurles, and formerly The Hill, Cormackstown, Thurles.

In his 83rd year.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family.

In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret (née Broderick), grandson Cathal, sisters Ann and Mary, brother Percy, twin brother Pat.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; sons Pierce, P.J. and Paschal, daughters Mariann (Jones) and Mairead (Cosgrave), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Úna, Sheila and Ailís, sons-in-law Ger and Charlie, sister Peg (Dunne), brothers Tom, Bill, Bishop John (Mzuzu, Malawi) and Paschal, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 W290) on Sunday 5th Feb. from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Monday 6th Feb. at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society