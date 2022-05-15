Martin Quinlan, Kilcommon

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved brother of the late Andy, Paddy and the recently deceased Mary (Hanly) and gran uncle of the late Ollie (Quigley).

Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Tom and Phil, niece Mary (Quigley), grandnephews TJ, Ned and Donal, grandniece Ann Marie, nephew in law Tomas, great grandnieces Alexi and Leonie and their mother Shannon, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace.