Martin Power, Cashel & Clonea Power

Martin Power

Dualla House, Cashel, Co Tipperary and formerly Clonea Power. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of Acorn Lodge, Dualla in his 102nd year.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Della, brothers Mossie and Bobby, granddaughter Ella. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad (nee Shanahan), family Margaret (McLoughlin), Marese (Coakley), Robert, Siobhán (Bulfin) and Martina (O’Reilly) Much loved by his Grandchildren, Cara, Eimear, Áine, Róisín, Siobhán, Éoin, Orla, Bobby, Grace, Lucy, Tom, Julie, Tom and Ben, sister Claire,daughter in law Gráinne, sons in law Niall, Steve, TJ and Terry, sisters in law Marcella Power, Sr. Josephine, Anne Ryan, Sr. Brigid, Nora Ryan and Mary Gould. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Dualla House (E25HP93) on Saturday evening from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving on Sunday morning to Our Lady of Fatima Church Dualla for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding face coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing.

