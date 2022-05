Kyle, Cloughjordan.

20/05/2022. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridie, nieces, nephew, grandnieces grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ss. Michael and John’s church Cloughjordan on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.