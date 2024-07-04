Martin (Murty) Ryan, Ballyhane

Ballyhane and late of Tooreigh, Templederry, Nenagh.

Peacefully in University Hospital, Limerick on Monday 1st July 2024.

Predeceased by his sisters Breda Ryan, Anne Ryan and Mary Connally.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Helen, Pauline and Kathleen, brothers Jim, Pat and Michael, Aunt Winnie Whelan, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh on Friday from 6.15 to 7.45, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry, arriving at 8.30.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Templederry new Cemetery.