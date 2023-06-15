Martin “Murt” Hogan, Roscrea

Limerick Road, Roscrea and formerly of Abbey Street, Roscrea.

In his 86 year.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Ger & Norah, sisters Nonie, Berna and bother Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty), sons Gerard and Martin, daughters-in-law Elizabeth and Siobhán, grandchildren Adam, Cillian, Tadhg, Enya and Fionn, brother Sean, sister-in-law Kathleen and sister Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his son Gerard’s residence Loughaun, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co. Offaly on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal from his residence on the Limerick Road on Saturday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only – donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.