Martin “Murt” Bergin, Roscrea

Carrig, Limerick Road, Roscrea

Suddenly at home.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Paddy, Billy & Tom and sister Peg.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Breda and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence