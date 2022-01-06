Martin Mullins, Roscrea

Beaugh, Ballybrit, Roscrea.

Peacefully at his home on the 5th January 2022, in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his wife Breda and daughter-in-law Bernie, brothers and sisters.

Martin will be sadly missed by Patricia (Walsh), Martin, Caitriona (Pratt) and Gerard (Australia), sons-in-law, Patrick and Harry, daughter-in-law Debbie and Martins partner Tina, grandchildren, Kyron, Ross and Jody, sister-in-law Nancy Doherty, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal from his son Martin’s residence on Thursday at 7:45pm to arrive to St Molua’s Church, Roscomroe at 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday with internment afterwards in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

House private, family flowers only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence