Martin Mitchell, Roscrea

39 Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Passed peacefully on 12th March 2024 in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Brigid, his father David and his sister in law Mary-Kate.

Rest in Peace

Deeply regretted by his devoted family; his heartbroken sister Helen (Tierney) and his brothers Michael, David and Noel, his brother in law John and sisters in law Mary and Geraldine, his very special long term friend Clare, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wider circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08.

Removal on Friday at 11.30am to arrive in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Dean Maxwell Nursing Home.

Martin’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcronanscluster.ie