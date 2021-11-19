Martin McMahon, Borrisokane

8 Marian Ave, Borrisokane.

Martin passed away peacefully on Friday 19th November, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Josie, son Edward and granddaughter Jackie. Deeply regretted by his family Barney, Michael, Mary and Seamus. Daughter and son in laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul’s Church Borrisokane on Sunday 21st at 2:45pm for funeral mass at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in Nenagh Road Cemetery.

People are asked to adhere to current guidelines in regard to handshaking and face masks.

Martins family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The mass will be livestreamed here: https://churchcamlive.com/.

