Martin McCormack, Thurles & Dublin

Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Sag Harbor, New York & Clondalkin, Dublin.

September 13th 2021.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown after a short illness borne with great courage.

Predeceased by his loving parents Joe and Kitty, and niece Kitty.

Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Kathleen (Barr) and Angela (McHugh), niece Hannah, nephews Jack, Matt, Max and Ben, his aunt Mary, uncles Michael and Martin, brothers-in-law Keith and Steve, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin on Tuesday 14th September from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by cremation at the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross Road at 1.30pm.

The funeral will take place in accordance with current Government funeral attendance guidelines.

A live stream of the mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.clondalkinparish.com/.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice – https://www.sfh.ie/donate.

