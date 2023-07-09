Martin (Marcie) Ryan, Thurles

Kilcommon Cross, Thurles.

Marcie died peacefully in the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home, Athlone on 8th July 2023.

Predeceased by loving parents Martin and Gretta and brother Thos.

Beloved brother of Eamon, Bridie, Elizabeth and Eileen sadly missed by his family, brother in law Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Marcie will repose at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon Cross this Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Funeral Mass this Tuesday morning at 11.30 am followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery.